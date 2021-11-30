Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 171.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. 12,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

