Marin Software (MRIN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Marin Software to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -5.40 Marin Software Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.94

Marin Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marin Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 662 3173 4895 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Marin Software’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Marin Software rivals beat Marin Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

