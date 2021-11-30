IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. IronNet traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 8,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,085,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

IRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

