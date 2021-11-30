Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.97 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

