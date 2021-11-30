First Pacific Financial Buys 305 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American States Water were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

