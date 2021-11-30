SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,611. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $64.71 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SYNNEX by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

