Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 5,626 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($129,661.14).

On Friday, November 5th, Mike Powell acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.91) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.27).

On Thursday, October 7th, Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £145.76 ($190.44).

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,737 ($22.69). The company had a trading volume of 609,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,477. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,657 ($21.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,813.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,229.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

MNDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

