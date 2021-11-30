Insider Buying: Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Acquires 355 Shares of Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.52) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($12,963.48).

Shares of LON:PSN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,752 ($35.96). The company had a trading volume of 422,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,488. Persimmon Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,993.04.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.