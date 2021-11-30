Kevin Rendino Purchases 4,569 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $17,243.10.

Shares of TURN stock remained flat at $$7.49 during trading on Tuesday. 39,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

