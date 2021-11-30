Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO Buys $151,200.00 in Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 35,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

