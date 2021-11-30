UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

