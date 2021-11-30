American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 180 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

