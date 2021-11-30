RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 17.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $86,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

