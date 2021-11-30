Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $209.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

