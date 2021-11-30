First Pacific Financial Buys 88 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

