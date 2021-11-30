Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $228.94. 8,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,083. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.92 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

