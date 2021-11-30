Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $119,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $53.49.

