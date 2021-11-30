Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. 187,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

