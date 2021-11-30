Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

