Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 45,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,111. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

