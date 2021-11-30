Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.62. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,748. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

