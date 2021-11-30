Farmers Trust Co. Sells 313 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a market cap of $379.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.