Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.33. 1,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,874. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

