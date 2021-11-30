Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,651. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

