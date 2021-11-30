Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,930.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,864.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,721.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

