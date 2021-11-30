Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,761 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

