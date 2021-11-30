Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $45,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,070. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

