Farmers Trust Co. Buys 1,047 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after buying an additional 907,816 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 14,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.