LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

