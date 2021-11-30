Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

QH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

