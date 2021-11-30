Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $78.25

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.25, but opened at $87.50. Citi Trends shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 6,435 shares trading hands.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

