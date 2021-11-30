bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.14

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 2769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

