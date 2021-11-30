Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 22nd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Open Text has increased its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Open Text stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

