Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.57

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.
SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
