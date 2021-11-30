Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.57

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

