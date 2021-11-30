Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 26,496 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Textron worth $84,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,682,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Textron by 229.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

