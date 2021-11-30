TEMCO Hits Market Capitalization of $28.40 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $916,487.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TEMCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.