SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.48 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $5,784.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.23 or 0.98085572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00316195 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.07 or 0.00504612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00181431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

