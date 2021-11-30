Analysts Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

