-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 276,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -890.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

