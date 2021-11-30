Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $95,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,640. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

