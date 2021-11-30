Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.