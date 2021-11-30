SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

