Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

