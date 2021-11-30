Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. 1,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.