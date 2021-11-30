Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in November

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPHRF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,339. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

