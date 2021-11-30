Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in November

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DENKF traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. Denka has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

