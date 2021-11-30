Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRSS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. Crossroads Systems has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $68.45.
About Crossroads Systems
