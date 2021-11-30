Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,466. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

