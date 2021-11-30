OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,968. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

