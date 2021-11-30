Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $18.33 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.